Ocalan to urge PKK to disarm this week, say sources

2025-02-26 16:00:02 - From: Middle East Eye

Abdullah Ocalan, imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), is expected to call on the group he founded to lay down its arms this week, two Turkish officials with knowledge of the matter told Middle East Eye.

The statement, which could be made as early as Thursday, would mark a turning point in the decades-long conflict between the PKK and Turkey, which has claimed tens of thousands of lives over the past 40 years.

Ankara, the EU and the US designate the PKK as a terrorist organisation due to its attacks on civilians.

Negotiations between Ocalan and the Turkish government began last year and were made public by Turkish nationalist leader Devlet Bahceli, chairman of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), an ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Bahceli in October invited Ocalan to address parliament to formally call for the disbandment of the PKK, potentially opening the door for a legal process that could allow his release under the "right to hope" principle.

This principle rejects life imprisonment without parole and limits sentences to a maximum of 25 years.

Many insiders in Ankara believe the government's motivation for engaging in talks with Ocalan is tied to the escalating regional tensions between Israel and Iran.

'We expect Ocalan to urge the PKK to lay down their weapons. This will be a crucial test of the PKK’s commitment to the peace process' - Efkan Ala, AKP deputy chairman

Turkish officials are reportedly concerned that the Kurdish issue could become a vulnerability and believe resolving it is key to stabilising both Turkey and the wider region.

As part of the discussions, insiders suggest that a modus vivendi could be established with Syrian Kurdish groups linked with the PKK, such as the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which has been a key partner for Washington in the fight against the Islamic State.

Following Ocalan’s expected call, the pro-Kurdish Dem Party formed a contact group known as the “Imrali Delegation”, which has visited Ocalan twice, relaying his messages to Turkish political parties as well as Kurdish political groups in Iraq.

The delegation filed an application for a third visit on Wednesday. Ocalan has been imprisoned on Imrali Island in the Marmara Sea since 1999.

PKK leaders have repeatedly stated that they will listen to Ocalan’s message and act accordingly.

PKK expected to comply

However, there are concerns about the clarity of his statement, as Ocalan is known for issuing long, cryptic messages that can be interpreted in multiple ways.

Two Turkish officials suggested that his statement could be delivered via video, despite Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc previously ruling out a visual address.

A Turkish source familiar with the matter told MEE that Ankara largely expects the PKK to comply with Ocalan’s call, though some factions may resist.

“Those who refuse to comply will be dealt with using the full force of the military and the law,” the source said.

Ankara has succeeded in expelling the PKK from Turkey since 2016 by using sophisticated technology such as armed drones and electronic warfare capabilities. The army's forward outposts in northern Iraq also blocked the group from routes it used to access Turkish territory, minimising the group's impact.

“We expect Ocalan to urge the PKK to lay down their weapons. This will be a crucial test of the PKK’s sincerity in its commitment to the peace process," Efkan Ala, deputy chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), told Turkish media over the weekend.

Erdogan has throughout the process taken a backseat and allowed Bahceli to carry the political risk. But he has often made statements to indicate that he, too, was involved in the talks.

At the same time, the Turkish government has intensified its crackdown on pro-Kurdish politicians and civil society leaders in recent months, raising concerns about the sincerity of its own peace efforts.

“The government does not want to appear weak in front of the PKK. It aims to show that while it is pursuing peace, it will continue prosecuting those who break the law,” one Turkish official said.

Officials also say that a key component of any resolution would involve the SDF and its leader, Mazloum Abdi, expelling PKK cadres from their ranks and integrating with the new Syrian government and its military in Damascus.

In a recent statement, the SDF recognised Ahmed al-Sharaa as the president of Syria but insisted on joining the new military as a unified bloc rather than as individual officers.

According to sources, Damascus has proposed that the SDF’s political wing become a national party and that local municipalities be strengthened to ensure Kurdish rights.





