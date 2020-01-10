World: Attacks on Health Care Monthly News Brief - December 2019

2020/01/10 | 16:55 - Source: Relief Web

Country: Afghanistan, Central African Republic, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Iraq, Kenya, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, World, Zimbabwe

Africa

Central African Republic

14 December 2019: In Bangui, security forces raided an MSF-run surgical trauma centre and detained four staffers until at least December 20.



In response, MSF suspended non-emergency activities at the facility.



Source: National Post

24 December 2019: In Bangui, a national Red Cross staff member was killed during exchange of fire between criminal gangs and traders.



The clashes reportedly began on December 24 when a gang member was killed in an exchange of fire with a trader.



Media reports indicate that as of December 27 over 30 individuals have been killed in the violent clashes.



Source: AWSD1

Chad

Around 03 December 2019: Between Ngouboua and Bagassoula villages, Lake Chad Basin, Boko Haram insurgents kidnapped a doctor, nurse and a driver.



Source: AA

Democratic Republic of the Congo

General: In Ituri and North Kivu provinces, attacks by armed groups continued to pose a major threat to ending the Ebola outbreak.



Health workers remained unable to reach vulnerable communities, resulting in a substantial increase in new Ebola cases.



Sources: Reuters, The Guardian, VOA I and VOA II

02 – 03 December 2019: Near Biakato, Ituri province, unidentified perpetrators attacked the office of the WHO, causing unspecified material damage.



Source: Radio Okapi

03 December 2019: In Biakato, Mambasa territory, Ituri province, a group armed with sticks and machetes, suspected to be Mai-Mai militia attacked the MSF-supported Biakato Health Centre during the night/early morning.



The Ebola Treatment centre was not affected.



No one was injured but goods were destroyed.



MSF decided to suspend its activities in the locality of Biakato and temporarily withdraw staff.

Source: Al Jazeera, MSF, Radio Okapi, TNH and VOA