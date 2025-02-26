Leader Barzani hosts Huda Par delegation on Turkiye’s peace process

2025-02-26 17:20:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani hosted a high-level delegation from Turkey’s Kurdish Huda Par Party to discuss the ongoing peace process in Turkiye and steps toward resolving related issues.

The meeting, which took place at the Saladin Resort, was led by Huda Par's President Zekeriya Yap?c?o?lu. Barzani’s media office confirmed that both sides emphasized the crucial need for coordination and support among all parties involved to ensure the success of the peace efforts and address key challenges in Turkiye.

Earlier this month, the Turkish ?mral? delegation visited the Kurdistan Region, starting their trip in Erbil, where they met Kurdistan Regional President Nechirvan Barzani. The delegation then continued their discussions with Masoud Barzani, focusing on the political situation, the peace process, and recent talks with Abdullah Öcalan, the leader of the PKK.

The delegation also visited Al-Sulaimaniyah, where they met with leaders of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) to consult on the Kurdish issue and the ongoing peace negotiations in Turkiye.