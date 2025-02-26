Washington, Baghdad agree on need to Reopen Oil Pipeline

2025-02-26 17:36:12 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The United States and Iraq have agreed on the need for Iraq to become energy independent, and to quickly reopen the Iraq-Türkiye Pipeline (ITP), which can transport oil from Northern Iraq and Iraqi Kurdistan to the Turkish port of Ceyhan. In an announcement following US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's call with […]

