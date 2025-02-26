Political cooperation needed for stability, Leader Barzani, Iraqi President say

2025-02-26 18:35:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, KurdistanDemocratic Party (KDP) Leader Masoud Barzani and Iraqi President Abdul LatifJamal Rashid stressed the importance ofdialogue in resolving outstanding disputes between Baghdad and Erbil.

A statement from Leader Barzani’sresidence in Saladin said, “both sides discussed political, economic, andsocial developments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as broaderregional and international affairs.”

Barzani and Rashid underscored theimportance of political cooperation to enhance security, stability, and publicservices.

The talks also addressedErbil-Baghdad relations, political challenges, and their impact on nationalstability, stressing the need for “enhanced coordination and dialogue toresolve disputes, strengthen federal-Kurdistan relations, and promote economicgrowth benefiting all Iraqis.”