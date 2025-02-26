President Barzani, Iranian Deputy FM discuss ties, regional stability

2025-02-26 18:35:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdish President, NechirvanBarzani, met with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister, Saeed Khatibzadeh, on thesidelines of the Erbil Forum 2025.

According to a statement from the Kurdish presidency, thetwo officials discussed relations between the Kurdistan Region and Iran,focusing on opportunities to expand cooperation across various sectors. Theyalso shared perspectives on Iraq’s political landscape, the Kurdistan Region,and broader regional developments.

Both sides underscored the importance of sustainedcommunication and partnership to advance mutual interests, stressing the needfor dialogue and constructive engagement to resolve challenges and fosterregional stability.

The meeting also touched on several other matters of commoninterest, the statement added.

Earlier today, at Erbil Forum, Barzani addressed regionalconflicts and the Middle East instability.