Further delay in cabinet completion could affect Iraq’s stability: Envoy

2019/02/14 | 14:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The U.N. envoy for Iraq has called for an end to the political conflicts in the country to conclude the formation of the government.Speaking to the UN Security Council, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert said the Iraqi people "are bearing the brunt of the political stalemate”, while it is critical to meet their demands for better services.She described the disagreement over the completion of the cabinet as ‘fierce’, urging the political actors to compromise to end these disputes.The envoy also warned against consequences of further delay on the country's stability.“It is high time for Iraqi leaders to shift focus from factional politics, and to invest efforts in addressing the immediate needs of the Iraqi citizens as further delays could give space to significant repercussions on the stability of the country," she said.