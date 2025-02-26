Iraq News Now

President Barzani reaffirms support for Turkiye peace talks

2025-02-26 19:40:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdistan Region President,Nechirvan Barzani, met with the Leader of HÜDA PAR party, Zekeriya Yap?c?o?lu,and his delegation on the sidelines of the Erbil Forum.

According to a statement from the Kurdish presidency, bothsides underscored the importance of ongoing peace efforts, acknowledging thatarmed conflict is not a solution to political disputes. President Barzani reiterated“the Kurdistan Region's commitment to offering any required assistance for thesuccess of the peace process, emphasizing that the Kurdistan Region willconsistently adopt a constructive and supportive role.”

The talks also touched on HÜDA PAR’s role in Turkiye’spolitical landscape, particularly its parliamentary contributions and broaderpolitical engagement.

