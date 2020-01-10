World except Tehran think Ukrainian jet hit by Iranian missile

An investigation has been
launched with participation of many experts from around the world, including from
Britain and Canada after a Ukrainian International Boeing 737-800 airliner
crashed in Iran, killing all 176 people aboard, shortly after taking off.While Iran claims the
airliners was brought down by a mechanical issue, world leaders think the jet
was hit accidentally by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.It was very likely that an
Iranian missile shot down the Ukrainian jetliner, the Dutch foreign minister
said on Friday, adding that the European Union's next steps would depend on how
Tehran reacts to the results of an investigation, Reuters reported."It is indeed very
likely that the plane has been shot down by Iranian missiles," Stef Blok
told reporters ahead of an EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels.Asked whether Iran should be
sanctioned, Blok said: "It depends on the Iranian reaction (to the outcome
of independent analysis) on what should be the next steps."Iran's air defence may have
shot down the Ukrainian passenger plane, the head of the North Atlantic Treaty
Organisation (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday, according to Reuters."It is important that we
establish all the facts there...
I call on Iran to fully participate and
contribute to a transparent and thorough investigation," Stoltenberg told
reporters on entering an extraordinary meeting of EU foreign ministers."We have no reason to
not believe the reports we have seen from different NATO allies...
that the
plane may have been downed by Iranian air defence systems," he said."That's exactly why we
need a thorough investigation, to establish all the facts and that's exactly
why we have to have full cooperation from the Iranian side in such an
investigation," he said.Canada has intelligence from
multiple sources indicating a Ukrainian airliner that crashed on Wednesday near
Tehran was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile, Prime Minister
Justin Trudeau said on Thursday, Reuters reported.Trudeau told a news
conference in Ottawa the destruction of the airliner may well have been
unintentional.British Prime Minister Boris
Johnson said on Thursday there was a body of evidence that the Ukrainian
airliner was downed by a surface to air missile that might well have been fired
unintentionally, Reuters reported.Echoing the conclusion of the
United States and Canada, Johnson called for a full and transparent
investigation into the crash which killed all 176 people on board including
four Britons."There is now a body of
information that the flight was shot down by an Iranian Surface to Air Missile.
This may well have been unintentional," Johnson said in a statement.
"The UK continues to call on all sides urgently to deescalate to reduce
tensions in the region."