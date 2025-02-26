Iraq's oil exports exceed 100M barrels in January

2025-02-26 20:35:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s oil exports exceeded 103 million barrels in January, the Oil Ministry announced on Wednesday.

According to the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO) statistics, published by the ministry, the total exports of crude oil amounted to 103,343,193 barrels last m.

The data showed that 102,310,248 barrels were exported from oil fields in central and southern Iraq, while exports from the Qayyarah oil field amounted to 722,965 barrels. As for exports to Jordan, they totaled 309,980 barrels.

In December 2024, total exports of crude oil amounted to 101,024,596 barrels.