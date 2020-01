2020/01/10 | 19:35 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

The United States is imposing additional sanctions on Iran as a result of its attack on U.S.



troops in Iraq this week, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday, Reuters reported.

"We are announcing additional sanctions against the Iranian regime," Mnuchin said at a White House news conference with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.