2025-02-26 22:00:38 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- Maher Khalil al-Hassan, Minister of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection discussed Wednesday with The Chairman of Aqaba Chamber of Commerce, Nael Al-Kabariti and the accompanying delegation, ways of cooperation and enhancing the trade and economic partnership between Syria and Jordan. During the meeting held at the Ministry, they discussed how to increase trade …