Communications minister discusses prospects of cooperation with Turkish Company “Türksat”
2025-02-27 00:00:12 - From: SANA
Damascus, SANA-Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Hussein al-Masri, discussed with a delegation from the Turkish company “Türksat”, specializing in satellite Internet services, prospects for joint cooperation. During the meeting, the two sides pointed out the importance of developing the technological infrastructure and improving communication services in Syria. MHD Ibrahim