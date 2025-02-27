World Bank supports $18m Iraq Pollution Initiative

2025-02-27 05:05:25 - From: Iraq Business News

The World Bank Board of Executive Directors approved a US$18.5 million project to support Iraq's efforts to minimize environment and health risks due to Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs) and other chemical pollution hotspots and improve livelihoods of local communities. The Integrated Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs) and Chemical Hotspots Project is co-financed by a US$13.49 million […]

