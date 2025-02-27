2025-02-27 05:05:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Oil Ministry has reaffirmed its commitment to the development of the Akkas gas field, with Deputy Minister for Extraction Affairs, Eng. Basim Mohammed Khudair, chairing a meeting to assess the project's progress. Attendees included the Director General of Midland Oil Company (MdOC), the Director General of Reservoirs and Field Development, the […]

The post Baghdad Reviews Progress at Akkas Gas Field Development first appeared on Iraq Business News.