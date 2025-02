2025-02-27 10:00:03 - From: SANA

Amman, SANA-Jordanian Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi affirmed that the Israeli aggression on Syria is a flagrant violation of international law and a dangerous escalation that could contribute to fueling tension and conflict. According to Ammon News Agency, Safadi demanded in a post on the social media platform “X” that the UN Security Council act immediately …