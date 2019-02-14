China says will always support efforts toward political settlement in Iraq

2019/02/14 | 15:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)
China has highlighted the importance of political settlement to the Iraq, expressing support toward efforts made to conclude the cabinet formation."We should continue to adhere to the general direction of political settlement to the Iraq issue," Ma Zhaoxu, China's permanent representative to the UN, said in a meeting at the United Nations Security Council on the situation in Iraq."Achieving inclusive reconciliation and harmonious coexistence among the Iraqi parties is in line with the fundamental interests and the development needs of all Iraqi people," Ma added.The envoy also urged the international community to respect Iraqi sovereignty, independence, unity and territory Integrity."We should continue to support Iraq in its fight against terrorism," Ma said, adding that "the threats posed by terrorist remnants remain."Ma expressed his country’s welcome to the progress in government formation in Iraq."China will, as always, support any efforts that help the political settlement process in Iraq and fight against terrorism, actively participate in the reconstruction of Iraq, of Iraqi economy, and will continue to provide assistance within our means," the envoy noted.
