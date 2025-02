2025-02-27 10:16:34 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Basrah Heavy and Basrah Medium crude oils fell by more than 3%.

Basrah Heavy crude dropped by $2.89, or 3.88%, to $71.56 per barrel, while Basrah Medium crude declined by the same amount—2.89 dollars or 3.73%—to $74.61 per barrel.

Globally, Brent crude edged higher by 24 cents, or 0.33%, to $72.77 per barrel, and US Texas crude increased by 16 cents, or 0.23%, to $68.78 per barrel.