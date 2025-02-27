Home
Politics
Security
Economy
Sports
Opinions
Miscellaneous
🔍
English
Arabic
Kurdish
Iraq News Now
Baghdad
Kurdistan
Basra
Anbar
Karbala
Saladin
Kirkuk
Diyala
Maysan
Wasit
Diwaniya
Dhi Qar
Ninawa
Najaf
Muthanna
Babil
Home
›
TRT World
›
Videos
› Video | Trump: EU 'formed to screw the US'
Video | Trump: EU 'formed to screw the US'
Copy
2025-02-27 10:27:07 - From: TRT World
Related Topics
Video | Israel releases dozens of Palestinian prisoners from notorious Ofer prison
Video | Trump says Russia must make concessions to end the war
Video | Israel frees Palestinians in exchange for four hostage bodies
Video | 'Israeli prisons are graveyards, we've been reborn': Released Palestinian prisoner
Video | Palestinians in Ramallah cheer prisoners released from Israeli prisons | AFP
Video | Joy and tears as Israel releases Palestinian prisoners, Hamas hands over captives'...
Video | Asleep bus driver almost hits police officers in Cordoba, Argentina
Video | LIVE: Outside hospital in Rome as Pope Francis battles pneumonia