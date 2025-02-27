Education Ministry, French “Triangle” Organization discuss prospects for cooperation
2025-02-27 11:00:03 - From: SANA
Damascus, SANA-Youssef Annan, Director of Planning and International Cooperation at the Ministry of Education, discussed with a delegation from the French International Humanitarian Organization “Triangle” ways to enhance cooperation and develop future plans aimed at advancing the educational process and improving the quality of education in Syria. During a meeting held at the ministry Wednesday, …