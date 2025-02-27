USD/IQD exchange rates inch lower in Baghdad, hold ground in Erbil

2025-02-27 12:25:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the US dollar edged lower against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad's markets, while remaining stable in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges recorded a rate of 148,850 IQD per $100, down from 148,900 IQD recorded on Wednesday.

In local exchange shops across Baghdad, selling prices reached 150,000 IQD per $100, while the buying rate stood at 148,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price was 148,800 IQD per $100, with a buying price of 148,700 IQD.