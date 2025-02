2025-02-27 14:00:04 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA-The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) in partnership with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent Organization have lunched a food basket project to provide support to the neediest families during the holy month of Ramadan, SANA’s reporter said. The project targets 59 ,000 thousand families of cancer patients, kidney failure patients, people …