Iraq fuel e-payments exceed $566 million in January

2025-02-27 14:15:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraqi fuel sales through the electronic payment system skyrocketed in January 2025, with revenues exceeding 742 billion dinars (about $566 million), the Iraqi Oil Products Distribution Company announced on Thursday.

Company Director Hussein Talib Aboud reaffirmed the company’s commitment to automating operations in line with the government’s digitalization strategy. He highlighted the success of the e-payment system, launched in April 2023, positioning the company as the first government entity to implement the initiative.

“The project is being rolled out in two phases: the first ensures full fuel supply to all sectors, while the second focuses on consumer access through distribution outlets. The complete transition to digital payments is expected by June,” Aboud said.

He noted that the e-payment system now covers government and private fuel stations, gas and white oil vendors, generators, agricultural machinery, gas depots, fuel ration cards, bakeries, laundries, and collection services, including the private sector.

On March 22, 2024, the Distribution Company began supplying vehicles with "super" and "enhanced" fuel exclusively through POS-based e-payment across all provinces.