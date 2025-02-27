Al-Sulaymaniyah protest: Census workers demand overdue payments

2025-02-27 14:50:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday,census enumerators in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Kurdistan Region, protested outside theIraqi Parliament office, demanding overdue wages after months of paymentdelays.

Sarud Salam, a representativeof the demonstrators, urged lawmakers to intervene. “We call on Parliament andits representatives in Al-Sulaymaniyah to convey our demands to the relevantauthorities,” he told Shafaq News.

“The Iraqi Ministry ofPlanning had contracted the enumerators for two months, offering a monthly wageof 250,000 IQD (approximately $170),” Salam noted, highlighting that theyreceived November’s salary, but December’s payments remain outstanding.

Protesters accused the Iraqigovernment of unfair treatment, pointing out that “more than 27,000 enumeratorsin the Kurdistan Region have yet to be paid, while their counterparts in otherprovinces have received their wages.” They warned of escalating demonstrationsif authorities fail to address their concerns.

Al-Sulaymaniyah, like other areas in Iraqi Kurdistan, isgrappling with a deepening financial crisis due to chronic salary delays.Despite an Erbil-Baghdad agreement on oil exports and Kurdistan’s share inIraq’s recently approved budget, implementation remains stalled, prolonging thecrisis.