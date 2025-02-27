CBI: Digital Payments to replace Physical Currency

2025-02-27 14:56:28 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. In his speech to a conference in Baghdad, Ali Mohsen Al-Allaq, Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), highlighted significant progress in digital payments, citing an increase in ATMs and e-wallets, which helped boost financial inclusion to 40% from 20% in just two years, supported by CBI initiatives. He noted that […]

