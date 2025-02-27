Russia to restart Kurdistan oil projects

2025-02-27 16:45:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Russian energy companies areset to restart oil projects soon in Iraqi Kurdistan after an agreement betweenthe federal and Kurdistan Regional governments, Russia’s Energy Ministryrevealed on Thursday.

The resolution of oil disputes will allowoperations to resume, with Russian companies instructed to prepare a roadmapfor the Al-Nasiriyah oil project in southern Iraq “in the near future,”Russia's TASS news agency quoted Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev as saying.

“We rate high this project. We havealready reached an agreement at the intergovernmental level [on it],” Tsivilevnoted following the meeting of the Russian-Iraqi intergovernmental commissionon trade-economic and scientific-technical cooperation. “Our company that plansto enter the project, regards it as one of the most important from theviewpoint of oil production.”

Recently, Iraq and Russia signed severalmemorandums of understanding (MoUs), strengthening cooperation across multiplesectors, including the oil sector.