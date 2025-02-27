Israel to violate Gaza deal and extend occupation of Philadelphi Corridor

2025-02-27 17:00:03 - From: Middle East Eye

Israel to violate Gaza deal and extend occupation of Philadelphi Corridor
Thu, 02/27/2025

Israel will not withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor on Saturday, in violation of the ceasefire agreement with Palestinian movement Hamas, an official anonymously told local media on Thursday.

According to Israeli media, he said: “We will not withdraw from the Philadelphia route. We will not allow Hamas murderers to roam our border again with trucks and rifles, and we will not let them rearm through smuggling.”

This marks a significant violation and change from Israel's earlier commitment to begin its withdrawal from the area at the end of the first phase of the deal, which is set to conclude on Saturday.

The report came as Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said that the Philadelphi Corridor will remain a buffer zone, like ones that Israel has imposed in Lebanon and Syria, according to Channel 12.

Hamas condemned Katz’s statement, saying that Israel’s refusal to withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor is a breach of the terms of the deal.

The Philadelphi Corridor, a buffer zone between Egypt and Gaza, has existed for more than four decades and has been maintained based on two bilateral agreements between Cairo and Israel.

Israel invaded it in May 2024 as part of its devastating war on Gaza.

Last month, Israel agreed to begin full withdrawal from the corridor on the final day of the first phase of the deal.

Haaretz said the statement by the unnamed official could be intended to pressure Hamas as talks for the second phase of the deal are set to start soon.

Israel and Hamas signed a three-phase ceasefire agreement in January, with each phase lasting 42 days.

During the first phase, more than 1,700 Palestinian prisoners were released in exchange for 25 living Israeli captives and eight deceased ones.

An estimated 10,000 Palestinian prisoners remain in Israeli custody, while 59 Israelis are held in Gaza.

As per the terms of the January agreement, the second phase was supposed to include a formal end to the war on Gaza, full Israeli withdrawal, and the release of all remaining living Israeli captives.

However, there has been little progress in the indirect talks between Israel and Hamas, mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States.

Some Israeli and Arab media outlets have reported that Israel seeks to extend the first phase rather than move to the second, aiming to avoid a full withdrawal from Gaza.

Hamas on Thursday said it was ready to start talks on the second phase.

With the terms of the second phase still undecided, it remains unclear if Israel will resume bombardment of Gaza after the first phase ends on Saturday.





