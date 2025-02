2025-02-27 17:00:03 - From: SANA

Riyadh, SANA- Muslim World League on Thursday strongly condemned the Israeli bombing of several areas in Syria, affirming its solidarity with the Syrian people in confronting everything that threatens their security and stability. Secretary-General of the League, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, denounced in a statement on Thursday this Israeli approach in violation of …