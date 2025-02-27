Erbil Forum: PUK says Kurdistan’s issues go beyond Erbil

2025-02-27 17:00:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) believes that resolving all of theKurdistan Region’s issues cannot be confined to Erbil, Deputy Prime MinisterQubad Talabani said on Thursday.

Speaking onthe sidelines of the third Erbil Forum, organized by the Rudaw Research Center,the PUK leader emphasized that Iraq's constitution and laws secured Kurdishrights and the Kurdistan Region’s status, not only in Erbil or Al-Sulaymaniyahbut also in Baghdad.

“In 2012,when former President Jalal Talabani fell ill and a series of events followed,Kurdish influence in Baghdad weakened, impacting the Kurdistan Region,”Talabani said. “The PUK has worked to restore the Kurds’ position in Baghdadand strengthen relations, which recently helped resolve the issue of KurdistanRegion employees' salaries there.”

Addressingthe PUK’s ties with Iran, Talabani said relations are good with Iran, “just asthe Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has good relations with Turkiye,” adding,“Some try to portray PUK-Iran and KDP-Turkiye ties as binary opposites, butdiplomacy is not black and white—there are always gray areas.”