Ocalan calls for PKK's disbandment, laying arms

2025-02-27 20:05:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) leader, Abdullah Öcalan,urged the group members to lay down their arms and dissolve the organizationpermanently.

In a statement read out by deputies of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Freedomand Democracy Party (DEM) in Istanbul on Thursday, Öcalan declared that the PKKhad “completed its life like its counterparts and necessitated itsdissolution.”

“Throughout the history exceeding 1,000 years, Turks and Kurds havealways considered it necessary to remain in an alliance, with a predominantlyvoluntary aspect, in order to maintain their existence and to survive againsthegemonic powers,” he wrote.

Öcalan called militants, “Hold your congress and make a decision... Allgroups must lay down their arms, and the PKK must dissolve itself.”

In his letter, Öcalan concluded calling PKK to “schedule aconference to agree on integration with the state and society, with all groupsurged to lay down their arms and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) called uponto disband."