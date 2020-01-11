Abd al-Mahdi tells Kurdish leaders he does not seek 'hostility' with US


2020/01/11 | 22:40 - Source: Baghdad Post
Iraq's caretaker premier told Kurdish leaders on Saturday he did not seek a hostile relationship with the United States, in his first visit to the autonomous region since coming to power in 2018, AFP reported.

Prime Minister Adel Abd al-Mahdi travelled to Erbil with a delegation of top ministers and his intelligence chief.

The trip came at a time of political turmoil for Iraq, after months of anti-government rallies that saw Abd al-Mahdi resign and worsening ties with the US as Iraqi lawmakers push for a withdrawal of foreign troops. 

