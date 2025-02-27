President Barzani urges PKK to adhere Ocalan's call: time for peaceful, democratic struggle

2025-02-27 21:15:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Thursday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani welcomed Abdullah O?calan’scall for the PKK to dissolve and lay down arms, urging the group to commit to a“peaceful struggle.”

In astatement from the Kurdish Presidency, expressed hope that O?calan’s call wouldpave the way for a “peaceful resolution and long-term stability.”

"Thisis an era of peaceful, civilized, and democratic struggle," Barzani said,stressing that only through this path can better results and lastingachievements be attained "not through arms and violence."

Barzanireaffirmed the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to the peace process, stating itstands ready to support efforts that ensure its success. He also commendedTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an and the Justice and Development Party(AKP) for their “role in advancing peace efforts.”

Expressingoptimism towards the next phase, with the participation and consensus of allpolitical actors in Turkiye, Barzani says this would “advance peace andstability, fostering security across the country andtheregion.”