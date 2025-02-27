Barzani at Erbil Forum: A vision for federalism, dialogue, and regional transformation

2025-02-27 21:25:26 - From: Shafaq News

ShafaqNews/ During the third Erbil Forum titled “The Future of the Middle East AmidMounting Uncertainty,” Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani outlinedhis stance on governance, federalism, and regional dynamics. He discussedKurdistan’s internal challenges, its relations with Baghdad, and broadergeopolitical issues, including the situation of Kurds in Turkiye and Syria, thepolitical developments in Damascus, and the ongoing conflicts in Gaza andLebanon.

PainShared, Power Grown

Gaza& Lebanon: Dialogue Over Force

Barzanidrew parallels between the wars in Gaza and Lebanon and the Kurdish struggle,emphasizing that national aspirations cannot be suppressed by military force.“What is happening in Gaza and Lebanon has temporarily weakened them, but itwill not erase their cause. Nations are not defeated by war and destruction;suffering only strengthens their resolve.”

Reaffirmingthe rights of Palestinians and Lebanese, he condemned the excessive use offorce and underscored that political dialogue is the only path to lastingpeace. “History has shown that military force alone does not resolve conflicts;it prolongs them. Political solutions are the only way forward.”

Barzanialso cautioned that Israel’s reliance solely on military action woulddestabilize the region with global repercussions. “Military solutions will notbring lasting peace. They will only deepen instability, not just for Israel butfor the entire region and beyond.”

SyrianKurds: Engage Now

Turningto Syria, Barzani commented on recent political shifts, revealing that even keyfigures were caught off guard. “What happened was a surprise even to Ahmadal-Sharaa himself,” he remarked, referring to the newly appointed Syrianpresident. “There were initial plans for a specific military operation inAleppo, but the sudden collapse of government forces led opposition fighters topush toward Damascus instead.”

Barzanialso addressed the challenges faced by Syrian Kurds, sharing that he and otherKurdish leaders intervened to protect three Kurdish-majority neighborhoods inAleppo during an offensive by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in December. “These are ourbrothers in Syria. When they face difficulties, it is our duty to help them asmuch as possible. That is exactly what we did, and our efforts continue.”

Heurged Syrian Kurds to actively participate in the country’s political processrather than wait for external initiatives. “Our message was clear: find yourplace in Syria’s political future. Do not wait for others to call you, go toDamascus and participate.” Barzani cautioned Syria’s new leadership againstadopting a centralized governance model, stressing that inclusivity is key tostability.

Turkiye& PKK: Peace Broker

AddressingKurdish affairs in Turkiye, he revealed that a roadmap proposed by KurdistanWorkers' Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Öcalan would soon be presented. However,he cautioned that resolving the Kurdish issue in Turkiye would take time. Heurged PKK leadership to transition from armed conflict to political engagementfor the benefit of both Kurds and Turks.

PresidentBarzani finally disclosed his involvement in the peace efforts, stating thatthe Imrali delegation had carried a peace message from Öcalan advocating fordisarmament and political dialogue. The Imrali group consists of politiciansand figures with prior experience engaging with Öcalan, who has been imprisonedin Imrali prison since 1999, serving a life sentence.

Thesemeetings are part of ongoing regional discussions about the future of the PKK,a Kurdish militant group with a complex and contested history in Turkiye andnorthern Iraq. Barzani affirmed that the Kurdistan Region supported thisprocess and suggested Öcalan could play a future political role in Turkiye.However, he emphasized that Iraq’s federal model could not be directly appliedto Turkiye or Syria to address Kurdish issues.

Iraqat a Crossroads: Federalism, Oil, and Security

Federalism:A Title, Not a Reality

Ongovernance within the Kurdistan Region, Barzani called for trust-building amongcommunities and urged Kurdish political factions, particularly the KurdistanDemocratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), to ensuretheir ongoing talks produce results that meet public expectations.

Hecriticized Baghdad’s approach to federalism, accusing it of centralizing powerrather than adhering to constitutional principles. “We are a federal system inname, but not in practice. What is happening in Iraq cannot be called a federalsystem. Baghdad does not act as a federal government but as a centralizedauthority. Erbil sees Baghdad as purely centralist, and no other federal statein the world operates this way.”

PresidentBarzani called for serious dialogue to define federalism and resolve disputes,urging Iraqi officials to meet in Erbil to establish a clear framework. Hecondemned the suspension of Kurdistan’s oil exports, which has caused financiallosses exceeding $20 billion for Iraq.

TheUS, Russia, and Turkiye were working to restart Kurdistan’s oil exports throughthe Ceyhan port. “Turkiye has always expressed readiness to resume Kurdistan’soil exports through the pipeline to Ceyhan,” he noted, adding that oil shouldbe treated as a commercial asset rather than a political tool.

EconomicBridge

RegardingIraq’s Development Road project, Barzani emphasized Kurdistan’s interest in itsroute and regional integration. “The goal is for this project to connectKurdistan with Iraq, fostering unity and preventing isolation,” he stated,noting ongoing discussions about the final design. While Turkiye views theproject as an internal matter, he expressed hope that Baghdad would prioritizeshared interests.

OneState, One Army

Onsecurity, the Kurdish President stressed that all armed forces in Iraq mustoperate under government authority. “No armed group should act independentlyand create problems for the state. If this issue is not addressed, theconsequences will be severe for everyone, including us.”