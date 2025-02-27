Leader Barzani backs peace efforts following Öcalan call

2025-02-27 22:31:09 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdish Leader Masoud Barzani reaffirmed on Thursday his full support forTurkiye’s peace and reconciliation process after Abdullah O?calan urged theKurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) to disarm and dissolve itself.

In astatement, Barzani reiterated the Kurdistan Region’s “firm support” for peaceefforts in Turkiye, stressing that “dialogue and reconciliation remain the onlyviable solutions to conflicts.”

"Wefully support this process because we believe that peace is the only true pathto resolving conflicts," Barzani said.

He expressedhope that O?calan’s message would be a turning point in the peace process,saying, "I hope this message marks the start of a structured peace processand leads to an outcome that benefits all parties."

O?calan, theimprisoned PKK leader, earlier urged his group to disarm and dissolve,declaring, "Hold your congress and make a decision. All armed groups mustlay down their weapons, and the PKK must dissolve itself."