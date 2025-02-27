Home
Politics
Security
Economy
Sports
Opinions
Miscellaneous
🔍
English
Arabic
Kurdish
Iraq News Now
Baghdad
Kurdistan
Basra
Anbar
Karbala
Saladin
Kirkuk
Diyala
Maysan
Wasit
Diwaniya
Dhi Qar
Ninawa
Najaf
Muthanna
Babil
Home
›
TRT World
›
Videos
› Video | Europe hits back at Trump’s tariff threat
Video | Europe hits back at Trump’s tariff threat
Copy
2025-02-27 22:45:07 - From: TRT World
Related Topics
Video | LIVE: British Prime Minister Starmer, US President Trump speak at White House
Video | Trump receives invite from King Charles for second state visit | AJ #shorts
Video | 'Can You Name Other Instances Of Foreign Aid Going To Terrorist Organizations?': B...
Video | Israel completes phase one of ceasefire, releases Palestinian prisoners
Video | UPDATE: Gene Hackman death deemed 'suspicious'
Video | Europe cannot help on Ukraine unless involved in talks: EU top diplomat to AFP | A...
Video | Jailed PKK leader tells group to lay down arms, end conflict with Turkiye
Video | Hakeem Jeffries: 'Republicans Are Lying To The American People' About Not Cutting ...