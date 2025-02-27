Why has PKK leader called on group to dissolve – and why does it matter?
2025-02-27 23:00:04 - From: The Guardian
Abdullah Öcalan’s declaration paves way for end to 40-year conflict between militant Kurdish groups and Turkish state
- Jailed Kurdish leader calls for PKK to disarm
The jailed leader of the Kurdistan Workers’ party (PKK) has called on the group to disarm and dissolve, a major development that paves the way towards ending the 40-year conflict between militant Kurdish groups and the Turkish state and has far-reaching implications for the rest of the Middle East.
“I am making a call for the laying down of arms and I take on the historical responsibility for this call,” Abdullah Öcalan was quoted as saying in a letter read out by political allies in Istanbul. “All groups must lay down their arms and the PKK must dissolve itself.”Continue reading...