Why has PKK leader called on group to dissolve – and why does it matter?

2025-02-27 23:00:04 - From: The Guardian

Abdullah Öcalan’s declaration paves way for end to 40-year conflict between militant Kurdish groups and Turkish state

Jailed Kurdish leader calls for PKK to disarm

The jailed leader of the Kurdistan Workers’ party (PKK) has called on the group to disarm and dissolve, a major development that paves the way towards ending the 40-year conflict between militant Kurdish groups and the Turkish state and has far-reaching implications for the rest of the Middle East.

“I am making a call for the laying down of arms and I take on the historical responsibility for this call,” Abdullah Öcalan was quoted as saying in a letter read out by political allies in Istanbul. “All groups must lay down their arms and the PKK must dissolve itself.”

