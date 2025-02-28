Clashes erupt between PKK and Turkish Army North of Duhok, following Öcalan's call

2025-02-28 01:45:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Clashes broke out lateThursday night between fighters from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) andTurkish forces on the slopes of Mount Metin, located in the Amadiya district innorthern Duhok province.

Witnesses told Shafaq News Agency that thefighting primarily focused around the villages of Koherzi and Blava, where bothsides used light and medium weaponry, accompanied by intense gunfire andsporadic explosions.

Thisdevelopment marks the first significant violation of a call made earlierThursday by Abdullah Öcalan, the imprisoned leader of the PKK, who urged hisgroup to lay down arms and disband.