After Öcalan’s call, PM Barzani offers support for Turkiye peace talks

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Prime Minister of theKurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, welcomed the call by Abdullah Öcalan, leaderof the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), for his group to disband and lay downarms.

In a post on X, Barzani stated, "I support any effort that seeks toresolve regional issues through peaceful means... The Kurdistan Region hasalways been an important factor in achieving peace and stability in theregion."

Barzani emphasized that the Kurdistan Region ofIraq is ready to "assist and play a role in supporting the peace processin Turkey."

Meanwhile, the President of the Patriotic Unionof Kurdistan (PUK), Bavel Talabani, called on all parties to adhere to Öcalan'scall, describing it as the beginning of "an important phase."

In a message responding to Öcalan’s call,Talabani said, "The PUK supports any initiative or project for brotherlycoexistence between Kurds and Turks," expressing hope that all partieswould respond positively to Öcalan's appeal and that practical steps would betaken to achieve a comprehensive peace, urging not to miss this historicopportunity.

Öcalan, in his historic announcement, urgedhis group to lay down its arms and disband, stating, "Hold your congressand make a decision... all groups must lay down their weapons, and the PKK mustdisband."

Theannouncement, made in Istanbul, was followed by a visit from a delegation oflawmakers from the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), who had visitedÖcalan in prison earlier in the day.