World: Factsheet: Humanitarian Aid (January 2020)

2020/01/12 | 03:05 - Source: Relief Web

Country: Czechia, Iraq, Nepal, Syrian Arab Republic, Ukraine, World

Humanitarian aid is required immediately at the outbreak of any crisis, be it a natural disaster (floods, drought or earthquake) or a military conflict, which affects civilians.



The goal of humanitarian aid is to save lives and alleviate suffering, while ensuring all individuals involved are treated with respect.





PROTECT HUMAN LIVES AND ALLEVIATE SUFFERING

Humanitarian aid is provided immediately after a crisis and is provided for a definite period of time during when people in an affected area are often unable to live independently.



In contrast, development cooperation focuses on long-term assistance and helps people create a sustainable livelihood, for example.