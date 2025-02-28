First breach of Öcalan’s call: Fierce PKK-Turkiye clashes in Iraqi Kurdistan

2025-02-28 09:35:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Fierce clashes eruptedlate Thursday night into Friday between the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) andTurkish forces in northern Duhok province, Kurdistan Region, despite PKK leaderAbdullah Öcalan’s call to lay down arms.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq NewsAgency, "The fighting was concentrated around the villages of Koherzi andBlava on the slopes of Matin Mountain overlooking Al-Amadiya district, withboth sides using light and medium weapons amid heavy gunfire and sporadicexplosions."

This development marks the firstviolation of Öcalan’s call, made on Thursday from ?mral? Prison in Turkiye, forhis group to disarm and dissolve—an appeal welcomed by Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, the United States, and others.

The PKK is designated a terroristorganization by Turkiye, the US, and the EU.