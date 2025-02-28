Oil prices fall on US tariffs and economic fears

2025-02-28 10:25:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Oil prices eased onFriday, heading for their first monthly drop since November, as uncertaintyover global economic growth and fuel demand from Washington's tariff threatsand further signs of a U.S. economic slowdown outweighed supply concerns.

The more active May Brent crudefutures slipped 31 cents, or 0.4%, to $73.26 a barrel by 0348 GMT, while U.S.West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $70.04 a barrel, down 31 cents,or 0.4%. Front-month Brent that expires later on Friday traded at $73.69, down35 cents, or 0.5%.

Both benchmarks are on track to posttheir first monthly decline in three months.

A long list of factors includingeconomic slowdown fears in the U.S., tariffs, OPEC+ plans to increase supply inApril and hopes of peace in Ukraine are curbing investors' risk appetite anddepressing prices, IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said.

"The only counter arguments arethe price has already fallen a lot," he said, adding that WTI is wellsupported between $65 and $70 a barrel based on technical charts.

U.S. President Donald Trump onThursday said his proposed 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods will takeeffect on March 4, along with an extra 10% duty on Chinese imports.

Economists at Fitch's BMI researchunit said market participants are struggling to gauge the impact of the floodof energy-related policy announcements made by the Trump administration thismonth.

"Those weighing on thedownside, notably U.S. tariff measures, are currently winning out," BMIsaid in a note.

Also weighing on investor sentiment,data showed U.S. jobless claims jumped more than expected in the previous week,while another government report reiterated that economic growth slowed in thefourth quarter.

Still, oil prices climbed more than2% on Thursday as supply concerns resurfaced after Trump revoked a licencegranted to U.S. oil major Chevron to operate in Venezuela.

The cancellation of the licencecould lead to the negotiation of a fresh agreement between the U.S. producerand state company PDVSA to export crude to destinations other than the UnitedStates, sources close to the talks said.

OPEC+ is debating whether to raiseoil output in April as planned or freeze it as its members struggle to read theglobal supply picture because of fresh U.S. sanctions on Venezuela, Iran andRussia, eight OPEC+ sources said.

