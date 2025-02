2025-02-28 11:00:03 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Ahmed al-Sharaa received a congratulatory cable from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of the advent of the holy month of Ramadan. In his cable, King Salman expressed sincere congratulations …