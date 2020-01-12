Iraq: Iraq: Humanitarian Dashboard (January to November 2019)

2020/01/12 | 14:10 - Source: Relief Web

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Source: UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs

Country: Iraq

KEY MESSAGES

After 11 months of programming, humanitarian actors in Iraq have reached 1.3 million people with some form of assistance, or 74 per cent of the 1.75 million people targeted under the 2019 HRP.



With scoping missions and visits to areas previously inaccessible or underserved continuing, the number of locations served by partners has increased by 62 per cent over the past six months (from 823 in May to 1,332 in November), with the number of partners active remaining relatively stable.





Programming to in-camp IDPs continues to attract the most attention from the humanitarian community in Iraq, even as the camp population steadily decreases due to camp closures and consolidations at the behest of the Government of Iraq.



It is anticipated that the focus will shift to out-of-camp IDPs and returnees in 2020.





As per submitted data, the WASH and Health Clusters have reached the most people with humanitarian assistance during the reporting period, meeting between 70 and 80 per cent of their targets, partly attributable to financial resourcing.



The Food Security Cluster, meanwhile, has reached significantly fewer beneficiaries through the end of November than during previous reporting periods, which may be attributed to difficulties in obtaining access authorizations which are affecting numerous partners.





The 2019 HRP has attracted almost 90 per cent of its requested funding as of 28 November, making Iraq the top-funded appeal globally for the third year in a row.