Iraq’s Al-Rafidain Bank warns against Crypto and Forex trading

2025-02-28 16:00:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraq’sAl-Rafidain Bank warned customers against trading in digital currencies andForex.

“In line with the Central Bank of Iraq’s directives, weurge customers to refrain from using electronic payment tools, including cardsand e-wallets, for cryptocurrency or Forex transactions, whether directly or onbehalf of others,” the bank stated.

The bank underscored that engaging with unlicensed entities in these activitiescould result in fund losses or regulatory action.

This warning follows a similarone from Al-Rasheed Bank on Thursday.