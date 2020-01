2020/01/12 | 20:55 - Source: INA

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

INA – BAGHDAD

Security Media Cell – SMC announced today’s Sunday, that four of the Air Force were wounded, including two officers, due to Katyusha missiles attack on Balad airbase.

"Balad Air Base in Salah al-Din Governorate was hit by 8 Katyusha missiles, wounding four members of the Iraqi Air Force, including two officers," A statement issued by SMC to Iraqi News Agency INA.