Saudi Arabia, most other Sunni Arab states to start Ramadan Saturday

2025-03-01 01:00:02 - From: Al monitor

For Muslims in Saudi Arabia and most Sunni-ruled Middle Eastern states Ramadan will begin on Saturday, but in Shiite-majority Iran and Iraq it will start the following day, authorities announced.

The holy month, during which hundreds of millions of faithful around the world observe a daytime fast, traditionally begins with the sighting of the crescent moon.

Sunni-majority Saudi Arabia, home to Islam's two holiest sites, was joined by its Gulf Arab neighbours in declaring that the moon had been sighted on Friday.

