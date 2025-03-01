Iraq and Russia Strengthen Cooperation with New Agreements

2025-03-01 05:40:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The 10th meeting of the Iraqi-Russian Joint Committee was held in Baghdad this week, co-chaired by Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and Russia's Minister of Energy Sergei Tsivilev. Hussein emphasized the longstanding ties between the two nations and the broad scope of cooperation, while Tsivilev reaffirmed Russia's commitment […]

