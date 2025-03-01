Shanghai Company Advances Waste-to-Energy Project in Iraq

2025-03-01 05:40:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC) hosted a high-level delegation from China's Shanghai Environment Company [Shanghai SUS Environment] to discuss investment contract requirements for Iraq's first waste-to-energy power plant. The company, which holds the investment license for the project, aims to develop a high-efficiency incineration plant that will generate up to 100 MW […]

