Iraqi PM Launches New Housing Project

2025-03-01 05:40:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani inaugurated the construction of 10,000 serviced residential plots in Nahrawan, Baghdad, as part of the government's broader housing initiative. The 2,500-donum project aims to provide integrated infrastructure, including water, electricity, roads, schools, and healthcare facilities. Al-Sudani emphasized the government's strategy of expanding towards urban outskirts to alleviate […]

