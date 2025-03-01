Iraq’s Oil Ministry invites Kurdistan oil firms for talks in Baghdad

2025-03-01 10:25:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Saturday, Iraq’s Oil Ministry invited international oil companies operatingunder the Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan (APIKUR) andcontracted with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), as well as the KRG’sMinistry of Natural Resources, to attend a meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday, March4, 2025.

In astatement, the ministry said the meeting aims to "discuss issues relatedto the signed contracts, seeking to reach understandings that contribute to thedevelopment of oil fields in line with global best practices and in a way thatserves the national interest."

Theinvitation comes a day after eight international oil companies operating inKurdistan announced they would not resume oil exports via Turkiye’s Ceyhanport, despite Baghdad’s recent announcement of an imminent resumption.